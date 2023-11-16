Saudi Aramco pumps first tight gas from South Ghawar, second unconventional stream

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, has started producing tight gas from the South Ghawar formation two months ahead of schedule, its second production of unconventional gas after the delivery from the North Arabia field in 2018.

“Aramco … has successfully produced the first unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area two months ahead of schedule,” the company said Nov. 14. “This development supports Aramco’s strategy to increase gas production by more than half, over 2021 levels, through 2030, subject to domestic demand.”

South Ghawar’s commissioned facilities have a 300 MMcf/d raw gas processing capacity and 38,000 b/d of condensate processing capacity, Aramco said.

The company was working on more than doubling South Ghawar’s processing capacity to 700 MMcf/d “in the near future” as part of catering to growing gas demand in the country, it said.

Second tight gas stream

“This first production of unconventional tight gas from South Ghawar is a milestone that demonstrates real progress on our gas expansion strategy, which we believe has a role to play in meeting the kingdom’s needs for lower-emission energy and supporting growth in the chemicals sector,” Nasir al-Naimi, Aramco’s upstream president, said in the company’s statement.

“The ability to commence production two months ahead of schedule and below budget is testament to the unwavering dedication of our people and their determination to continuously enhance our upstream operations.”

South Ghawar is close to the giant Ghawar oil field, the world’s largest such conventional resource.

First tight gas from South Ghawar was the company’s second such production from an unconventional asset. In 2018, Aramco produced first gas from North Arabia field with a delivery of 240 MMcf/d to customers in the Wa’ad Al-Shama area in northern Saudi Arabia, where a number of mining and industrial activities are located.

Aramco has three major unconventional gas fields: South Ghawar, North Arabia and Jafurah, according to its website.

“Work is simultaneously progressing at the giant Jafurah unconventional gas field, which is the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East,” Aramco said.

Displacing crude burning

Jafurah alone will bring close to 650,000 b/d of gas liquids and condensate production and 2 Bcf/d sales gas by 2030, in addition to more than 400 MMcf/d of ethane, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in March.

Tight gas production at Jafurah, Saudi Arabia’s largest unconventional gas field which was discovered in 2006 and spans 17,000 sq km in the oil-rich eastern province, is central to Aramco’s plans to displace 500,000 b/d of crude used in power generation in the country.

Gas from Jafurah will also help provide feedstock for Aramco’s hydrogen and ammonia projects.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, burns a substantial amount of crude for power generation, especially in the hot summer months. Freeing up crude burned for power generation will allow Saudi Arabia to export these volumes.

Aramco is looking for more gas discoveries and developing its unconventional plays as it seeks to boost production of non-associated gas to displace crude as feedstock for electricity generation.

Higher gas reserves

Most of Aramco’s current gas production is pumped with oil and is capped by Saudi Arabia’s adherence to OPEC+ crude production curbs.

Aramco’s current target is to raise domestic gas production by more than 50% over 2021 levels by 2030.

In 2022, Aramco produced 10.617 Bcf/d of gas and ethane, up 4.7% on 2021.

Aramco had 201.9 Tcf of gas reserves at the end of 2022, up from 194.5 Tcf in 2021.

Aramco’s gas production feeds into the Master Gas System, which had total conventional and unconventional processing capacity of 18.3 Bcf/d at the end of 2022.

Aramco is also developing the Haradh and Hawiya gas increment program to boost domestic capacity. The Haradh gas increment, which is currently on stream, has raised the plant’s processing capacity for raw gas by 800 Mcf/d, including 750 Mcf/d of sales gas, Aramco said Nov. 7.

Source: Platts