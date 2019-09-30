Recent News

  
Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level – trading unit chief

Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level – trading unit chief

in Oil & Companies News 30/09/2019

Saudi Aramco has restored full oil capacity to the level before the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities, the chief executive officer of its trading arm Ibrahim Al-Buainain said on Monday.

Capacity was restored on Sept. 25, he told a conference in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Fujairah. He added that oil production was restored to its “target” level.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Maher Chmaytelli)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software