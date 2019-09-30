Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level – trading unit chief
Saudi Aramco has restored full oil capacity to the level before the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities, the chief executive officer of its trading arm Ibrahim Al-Buainain said on Monday.
Capacity was restored on Sept. 25, he told a conference in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Fujairah. He added that oil production was restored to its “target” level.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Maher Chmaytelli)