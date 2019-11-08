Saudi Aramco signs China’s crude oil supply deals for 2020

Saudi Aramco said on Thursday it had signed crude sales agreements for 2020 with five Chinese customers, increasing total volume by 151,000 barrels per day compared to 2019 oil supply contracts.

The new deals will further “solidify the company’s position as China’s top crude supplier and reflect the company’s marketing efforts on strategic relations and market expansion,” Aramco said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Jon Boyle)