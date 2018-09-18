Recent News

  

Saudi Aramco to spend over $133 bln on drilling over next decade

State oil giant Saudi Aramco will spend more than 500 billion riyals ($133 billion) on oil and gas drilling over the next decade, a senior company executive said.

“We will spend more than half a trillion Saudi Riyals on drilling activities over the next decade, in compliance with the goals and objectives of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030,” Mohammed al-Qahtani, Aramco’s senior vice president for upstream, said in a statement.

He was speaking at a graduation ceremony for the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA) in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, according to the statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Adrian Croft)

