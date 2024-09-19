Saudi Aramco wants to be a major LNG gas player, gas chief says

The world’s largest oil producer, Saudi Aramco, wants to become a major liquefied natural gas player, the head of its natural gas business said.

Saudi Aramco has taken the first steps to reach a goal of becoming a major LNG player, said Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi, an Aramco executive vice president, at the GasTech energy conference in Houston.

The Saudi oil giant last year acquired from EIG Global Energy Partners LLC a minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million, its first foray into LNG abroad. This month, it increased its stake to 49%.

In June, Aramco and NextDecade NEXT.O struck a non-binding agreement for a 20-year liquefied natural gas offtake from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project at the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabrina Valle)