Saudi cabinet says ready to take any extra measures with other OPEC+ producers to stabilise oil market

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it is ready to take any extra measures with other OPEC+ members and producers to achieve oil market stability, state news agency SPA reported citing cabinet statement.

“Kingdom is committed with Russia to implement production cuts over next couple of years,” the cabinet statement said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson)