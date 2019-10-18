Saudi crude exports remain steady at 6.88 million bpd in August: JODI data

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in August remained unchanged at 6.88 million barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month, official data showed.

The country’s crude output also rose 209,000 bpd to 9.789 million bpd in August, a month after falling to its lowest since March 2014.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s demand for oil products rose 257,000 bpd to 2.792 million bpd, while direct crude burn rose 38,000 bpd to 562,000 bpd.

Domestic refinery crude throughput rose 137,000 bpd to 2.574 million bpd in August, the data showed.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries provide monthly export figures to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

The data comes before an attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities in September that cut the kingdom’s production by half and raised fears of loss of crude from Saudi Arabia, traditionally the world’s biggest oil exporter.

The kingdom has managed to maintain supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its huge oil inventories and offering other crude grades from other fields, according to Saudi officials.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)