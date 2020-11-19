Saudi crude exports rise to 6.07 million bpd in September: JODI

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose for a third straight month to 6.07 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, from 5.97 million bpd in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country’s crude output was at 8.98 million bpd in September, the official figures showed.

Crude exports from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, fell to their lowest on record in June, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) stretching back to 2002.

The country’s total oil product demand fell by 168,000 bpd in September to 2.38 million bpd, data on the JODI website showed.

Saudi domestic crude refinery throughput fell by 8.9% to 2.35 million bpd in September, while direct crude burn dropped by 87,000 bpd to 615,000 bpd.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, is considering delaying a plan to boost output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2% of global demand, in January to support the market.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Steve Orlofsky)