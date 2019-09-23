Saudi crude outages pose quandary ahead of IMO 2020

Saturday’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry at one point pushed crude prices up over 19%, but there could be an even bigger impact in the coming months if the outages lead to significant changes in the quality of crudes refiners run, just as cleaner standards for marine fuels are set to kick in in January 2020.

The Saudi grades most affected by the attacks are Arab Light and Arab Extra Light, both of which are very popular in Asia and Europe. Of the crudes Saudi produces, these two grades are the most suitable for refiners aiming to produce a wide variety of refined products.

Any sustained loss of Saudi crude as a result of the attacks could pose a major problem for refiners, especially as this oil is medium sour and light sour, a key component of the global refining diet, analysts and sources said. The loss also comes at a tricky time for global refiners as they start to prepare for the 0.5% marine sulfur cap mandated by the International Maritime Organization, and boost output of low-sulfur fuels.

“A prolonged outage and/or further upside above-ground risks in the near term could have an impact on the preparation ahead of the IMO marine bunker specifications change, but at the moment it is still early days to assess,” said Wood Mackenzie research director Vima Jayabalan.

S&P Global Platts Analytics said in a recent note that domestic Saudi stocks at key Saudi oil facilities at Ras Tanura and Yanbu amount to 60-70 million barrels which could contribute to at least 1.60 – 1.90 million b/d of supply over the next 30 days. Overseas, Saudi stocks held in Okinawa, Rotterdam, and Sidi Kerir amount to about 30 million barrels or some 800,000 b/d of supply over 30 days.

“If the outage extends, then filling the gap with the right type of crude quality could be a challenge,” Jayabalan said.

SAUDI CRUDE QUALITY

Saudi crude is generally a mix of heavy to medium sour oil, which is generally high in sulfur with a high residual fuel and vacuum gasoil yield.

The Abqaiq facility which was damaged in the attacks helps process Arab Light and Arab Extra Light. The Abqaiq plant has the ability to depressurize, desulfurize, and de-gas crude production, making it safe for pipeline transport while the oil from 1.5 million b/d Khurais field is used to produce Arab Light.

Arab Light is classified as a medium sour crude with a specific gravity of 33.30 API and a sulfur content of 1.96% while Arab Extra Light is of light sour quality with 39.70 API and 1.07% sulfur.

Iran’s Iranian Light, UAE’s Upper Zakum, Iraq’s Kirkuk, US’ Poseidon, Qatar’s Qatar Marine, Russia’s Urals are similar in quality to Arab Light, according to data compiled in the Platts Periodic Table of Oil. Arab Extra Light has similar characteristics to Qatar’s Qatar Land, UAE’s Das Blend and Mexico’s Olmeca.

Almost 2.5 million-3 million b/d of Arab Extra Light and Arab Light goes to Asia while European demand for Arab Light has been around 1.2 million-1.5 million b/d, according to Platts estimates.

SUBSTITUTE GRADES

The move by the IMO to lower sulfur specifications is expected to provide a significant increase in diesel margins compared with high sulfur fuel oil margins. The spread between low sulfur or light sweet crude oils and heavy or high sulfur sour crudes is also likely to widen further as demand for low sulfur products surges.

Trading sources have said state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco has already notified some of its customers that due to this outage will be supplying buyers of these crudes with Arab Medium or Arab Heavy as substitute grades.

A trading source said the bigger question is how refiners replace these grades with alternatives if the supply disruption is a long one.

“This could means less distillates in the market as refiners may be forced to run what is available,” he added. “It could also mean a lot of drawing down of inventories and an insufficient build in distillates as we go into IMO. But it will all be dependent on what happens with the strategic stocks of the [consumer countries].”

China, Japan, South Korea and India are key customers of Saudi crude. Other key buyers include the US, Egypt, Singapore, Taiwan, South Africa and Thailand.

Some European customers include the Netherlands, France, Greece, Poland, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to Platts estimates.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will hold a press conference at 8:15 pm local time (1715 GMT) Tuesday, according to the kingdom’s media ministry, as the market awaits an update on the weekend’s attacks on the Abqaiq crude processing facility and the Khurais field.

The attacks caused 5.7 million b/d of Saudi crude production to go offline, the minister said Sunday, though state-owned Saudi Aramco plans to use its vast storage inventories to offset some of the losses.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, pumped 9.78 million b/d in August, according to the latest S&P Global Platts survey of OPEC production.

Source: Platts