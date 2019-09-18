Saudi Drone Attack

What Happened

On 14 Sep 19, the Saudi Aramaco owned Abqaiq oil processing facility was attacked by a coordinated attack utilising multiple drones. Preliminary reports have indicated that the attack resulted in 19 points of impact. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told a news conference that the attack was conducted by Yemen in legitimate defence and in reciprocity for the Saudi attacks. This follows on from initial reports that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have stated that they take responsibility for the attack. However, Saudi sources have suggested that assessments of the attack indicate that the attack came from North West of Abqaiq, resulting in a potential original point for the drones of Iran or Iraq – not Yemen. No casualties were reported during the attack, and Saudi air defence systems did not intercept or detect any drones within Saudi airspace.

The Abqaiq oil processing facility is the world’s largest, and can process up to 7 million bpd, 70% of Saudi Arabia’s output. In response to the attack, the US President Donald Trump has stated that the US is ‘locked and loaded’. US sources have also suggested that they have evidence of Iranian involvement during the attack, which may be released in the following days. The US is increasingly certain that IRGC units were behind the attack, and that whilst the missiles used were identical to those used by Houthi drones, a preliminary inspection of drones which did not reach the target has indicated a level of complexity which Houthi drone technology is not believed to possess.

Why?

A number of narratives continue to swirl in what is currently a volatile and confusing situation. Dryad must be clear that the perpetrators and origin point of the attack currently remains uncertain, and further evidence will be required to ascertain a more granulated analysis.

An initial analysis of regional motivations for the attack undoubtedly raises the likelihood of Iranian involvement, potentially via a proxy actor. Despite the protestations by the Iranian president that Yemen is the source of the attack, both the technical sophistication of the attack and the significance of the target indicate that a grander narrative is at play. There exists a credible narrative that indicates that the attack may be an Iranian sponsored response for Israeli drone attacks against Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a Shia militia group supported by Iran which operates in Iraq. Saudi Arabia, a strong supporter of Israel, is believed to have historically sponsored Israeli strikes against targets of mutual interest. Whilst at this stage there exists little evidence of a clear narrative that directly attributes responsibility with any one state, if this hypothesis is correct, Iran would have simultaneously retaliated against the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel, a prospect much relished in Tehran.

The attack would also have the secondary effect of rising global oil prices, which has occurred as markets opened this Monday. Oil prices surged on the morning of 16 Sep 19 by 18%, and futures of Brent Crude were up 10% by $66 per barrel. Combined, these two streams of ramifications allow Iran to signal that so long as Iran remains under continued pressure via the US and its allies, there will not be stability within the Middle East.

Wider Context

The attack comes in the wake of a summer of escalation between Iran and US, where incidents of note have included Iran seizing vessels within the Strait of Hormuz, as well as reportedly attacking vessels. In the wake of this most recent attack, the head of the IRGC air force, Amirali Hajizadeh, has stated that ‘all US bases and aircraft carriers up to 2,000 km around Iran are within range of our missiles’. As has previously been noted, the attack has had an abrupt impact upon global oil markets, and has potentially curtailed 5% of global crude supply reaching market. In response to the attack Aramco has stated that it will utilise its reserves to offset the disruption. It is likely that a significant proportion of the lost output will be resumed within the next 48 hours, however it may take at least a month for Saudi Arabia to resume previous output levels.

The response of the US President, whilst not naming Iran, explicitly indicates which state/state proxies the US believes is responsible for the attack. Of note Trump’s comments do not close all avenues for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Courses of Action

The most likely course of action in response to this incident is that the US increases its support for Saudi Arabia, and encourages a ‘Saudi-led’ response to perceived Iranian aggression. Saudi Arabia remains a pragmatic actor which will not necessarily seek to act in a manner which may result in a spiralling of events, however there will be pressure both from the US and internally within Saudi Arabia to prove that an attack of this magnitude does not go unpunished. An obvious target if the PMF motivation hypothesis were to be proved correct would be a renewed, this time Saudi-led, effort to target PMF forces. Any Saudi attack against Iran or Iranian affiliates may also be followed by covert US activity, especially in the form of a cyber-attack against Iranian infrastructure.

The most dangerous course of action, which whilst possible, is not as likely, would be the use of a Saudi ‘hard’ response against Iranian target(s). Such a response would likely be calibrated to be seen as a ‘like for like’ retaliatory response to aggression. A likely candidate for such an attack would be the Abadan refinery in Western Iran. Abadan, which is just over the South-Eastern Iraqi border, would allow Saudi forces, or Saudi proxies (potentially operating from within Iraq), to attack a target of equal ‘worth’. The location of the Abadan refinery would also allow for such a display of force to potentially avoid the risk of being intercepted by Iranian air defence systems, a risk which increases significantly as an asset attacks a target deeper within Iranian airspace. It must be noted that there are currently no reports this attack will happen, and this analysis remains an assessment of the trajectory of Saudi intent in a potentially dangerous scenario.

Maritime Threat

At the time of reporting, the risk to vessels within Saudi ports and anchorages remains LOW. This risk assessment is calculated based on dynamics as they stand now, however it may likely change within the next 48 hours as more evidence comes to light, and a Saudi and/or US response to the attack begins to emerge. There is currently no evidence to suggest that Iran or Houthi rebels have the intent to target wider international shipping.

If a US and/or Saudi response does take place, the threat to vessels operating under a US or Saudi flag within the region is automatically assessed to be HIGH. Before such a response occurs (although this is not guaranteed), Masters may wish to consider their proximity to Saudi vessels when transiting key areas of sensitivity.

At the time of reporting tanker loadings have stopped at the Saudi port of Ras Tanura. Seven VLCCs are currently reported to be waiting to load near the terminal, and an additional four are also at the single mooring points.

Source: Dryad Global