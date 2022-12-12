Saudi energy min: all OPEC+ members participate in decision-making

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that he insists every OPEC+ alliance member take part in decision-making, adding that latest global developments have proved the group took the right decision.

“Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small producer, be a part of decision-making,” Prince Abdulaziz told a forum in Riyadh on the back of the kingdom’s 2023 budget announcements.

“Consensus has positive implications on the market.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aziz El Yakoubi in Riyadh and Ghaida Ghantous and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)