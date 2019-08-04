Recent News

  
Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

in Oil & Companies News 04/08/2019

Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih discussed oil markets with his Russian counterpart and stressed that Saudi Arabia would continue to comply with production cuts until the end of Q1 2020, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

“We confirm that we will continue to hold such meetings and talks between our two countries to ensure further progress, partnership, investment development and mutual trade,” Al-Falih added during the meeting.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software