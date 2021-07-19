Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam

Saudi Global Ports (SGP) has commenced the first phase of its upgrading and development program at the first and second container terminals of King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam (KAPD).

Jacobs Engineering Group (Jacobs) has been appointed the civil engineering consultant. Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) President Omar Hariri and SGP Chairman Abdulla Zamil were present at the signing ceremony between SGP CEO Edward Tah and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani.

SGP aims to leverage Jacobs’ expertise in port design and experience in supervising construction works across Saudi Arabia. The first container terminal which has been in operation for more than 30 years will be upgraded and the second container terminal will be expanded to serve the next generation of mega-vessels.

SGP and Jacobs will focus on incorporating sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact of terminal operations. In addition, smart port designs will be introduced to enhance SGP’s benchmark productivity as well as augmenting upskill jobs for Saudi nationals. These include allocating an area which will be called “The Sandbox” in order to test new technologies in automation and connectivity. In addition, the new processes will be subsequently deployed across SGP upon successful test bedding.

The signing ceremony coincided with Omar Hariri’s tour of SGP facilities as part of his first visit to KAPD after his appointment as president of Mawani.

Under Omar Hariri’s leadership, Mawani plans to pursue ambitious plans to develop port infrastructure. His focus will be on digital transformation designed to enhance integration and connectivity inside and outside the Kingdom in order to compete with the largest and best international ports.

Under Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Transport and Logistics unveiled recently by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a strong maritime sector will contribute toward positioning Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub across three continents; that is a key pillar of support for a thriving economy under Vision 2030.

Edward Tah said: “Following the successful consolidation of the First and Second Container Terminals on Oct. 1, 2020, it has been an honor to host his excellency and update him on the significant improvements and synergies delivered by SGP, including showcasing our capabilities and future development plans.

“The appointment of Jacobs has been a key milestone in this development and we are confident that their technical expertise, coupled with PSA’s global experience, will bring about a robust and innovative blueprint to deliver on SGP’s commitment. We are taking progressive steps towards transforming Dammam into a leading international container port equipped with digital and smart capabilities, and continuing to contribute towards Mawani and the Kingdom’s plans for a transformational transport and logistics sector.”

SGP operates the first and second container terminals located at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. It is an important deep-water hinterland port in the Arabian Gulf serving the major cities in the Eastern and Central Provinces of Saudi Arabia.

Dammam is the closest gateway port to the country’s economic center and capital city, Riyadh, and is linked by an existing railway network plus excellent highways. It is also the largest Gulf port in Saudi Arabia.

SGP is a joint venture company with the Public Investment Fund as the majority shareholder and PSA International as the technical partner.

