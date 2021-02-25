Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley

The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has completed procedures to import 660,000 tons of feed barley.

The tender will reach the Kingdom between March and April 2021 through its different ports aboard 11 ships.

SAGO Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said on Monday the batch of imported barley would help to meet local demand and maintain strategic stocks.

The increase in imports is in order to increase the reserve stock until the private sector assumes the mission of importing and selling barley.

Al-Faris pointed out that the rates and origins of SAGO’s tenders can be viewed on the SAGO’s website.

SAGO is one of the leading national institutions with a prominent role in achieving economic development and fulfilling the needs of citizens by providing key food commodities in Saudi Arabia.

The organization was established by royal decree in February 1972. Its responsibilities include establishing and operating flourmills, monitoring flour production, and animal feed factories.

SAGO also aims to market the products of the organization inside the Kingdom, as well as purchasing grains and maintaining appropriate reserve stock in case of emergency.

Source: SPA