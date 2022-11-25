Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers stress need to work within OPEC+ framework-statement

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of working within the OPEC+ framework and said they will take further measures to ensure the stability of oil market if necessary, according to a joint statement released by the Saudi Energy ministry.

The Saudi Energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and his Iraqi counterpart, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, met to ensure their commitment to the OPEC+ decision, the statement said.

The Iraqi minister had arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi oil ministry said.

