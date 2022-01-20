Saudi Jubail Port records business surge in Q4 2021

The King Fahd Industrial Port in the Eastern Saudi Jubail City recorded an increase of more than 8 percent in cargo activity in the fourth quarter of 2021, indicating a business recovery after a lull caused by the spread of Coronavirus.

Port figures published by Aleqtisadia and other Saudi dailies showed there was also growth of over 15 percent in the number of vessels using the port during that period.

The report showed the Port, the world’s largest petrochemicals export terminal, handled 17.5 million tonnes of cargo and 558 ships in the last quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.37 percent and 15.7 percent year-on-year respectively.

The increase was mainly in iron ore exports, which surged by 28 percent to more than 2 million tonnes, and in diesel, with 18.4 percent rise to 4 million tonnes, the report showed.

The report noted that King Fahd Port is specialised in the export of metals, petrochemicals, fertilisers and oil products, adding that it has a handling capacity of nearly 70 million tonnes per year.

Source: ZAWYA (Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)