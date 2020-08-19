Saudi King Salman, Nigerian president discuss oil market- SPA

Recent News

  

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discussed efforts taken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” SPA reported.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, is holding a virtual meeting later on Wednesday to review the oil market and the group’s compliance with the current oil supply cut pact.
Source: Reuters (Writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by David Evans)

