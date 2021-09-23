Saudi king says kingdom worked with OPEC+ and allies to stabilize oil market

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday told the United Nations General Assembly that his government worked with OPEC+ and its allies to stabilize the oil market.

In a pre-recorded video address, he also said Yemen’s Houthis were rejecting peaceful initiatives to end the war and that the kingdom would defend itself against ballistic missiles and armed drones.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Michael Georgy in Dubai. Writing by Raya Jalabi. Editing by Jane Merriman)