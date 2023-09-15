Saudi Maritime Congress brings global spotlight to Kingdom’s shipping and logistics sectors

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services in Saudi Arabia, the 4th edition of Saudi Maritime Congress will take place in Dammam from Sept. 20-21. The event will put the spotlight on the scope of opportunity within this burgeoning sector and the fast-growing maritime logistics potential.

With its economic diversification efforts, policy reforms and foreign direct investment commitments over the next five years, the eyes of the shipping world are on Saudi Arabia as it fast tracks to becoming a world-leading maritime hub.

Chris Morley, group director of Seatrade Maritime, organizers of the event, said: “Progress on maritime transport infrastructure forms part of a wider strategy aimed at developing the domestic ports and logistics sector. We expect maritime logistics to be a fast-growing activity in 2023-27, supported by the government’s ambitious aim of making Saudi Arabia the leading regional logistics hub.”

Through its comprehensive — and free-to-attend — conference program, the congress will deep dive on Vision 2030 and its objectives set out for the maritime and logistics sectors.

“The improvements in Saudi maritime logistics are expected to boost port revenue, an increasingly important non-oil source of growth. By building out inland logistics hubs and enhancing rail connectivity, the Kingdom is looking to more than quadruple the country’s annual container throughput to 40 million TEU by 2030. The ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan are quite clearly matched by the scale of so-called giga-projects such as the $500 billion Neom scheme or the plans for the Oxagon port, which will be the largest floating structure in the world,” added Morley.

The two-day exhibition and conference will take place at Dhahran Expo, Dammam, following on from a highly successful event in 2022, which saw an international audience of 3,757 visitors take part and attracted key maritime executives, leading suppliers of marine equipment and services, and crucially, those responsible for shaping the Saudi maritime landscape for the future.

Emphasizing the importance of the congress, several key industry names have signed up to make industry and keynote addresses. These include: Nancy W. Karigithu, principal secretary of the State Department for Shipping and Maritime, Kenya; Erik Jensby, head of business development and membership, BIMCO; and John McDonald, EVP and COO, ABS. Keeping panel sessions across the two days short and sharp, more than 30 speakers are already lined up and will discuss topics ranging from ship management, maritime education, ESG to mega strategies for the future of the maritime industry of the Kingdom, container shipping and tanker freight market update, and offshore and maritime logistics.

Complementing the program is a bustling exhibition featuring companies such as Mawani, IMI, Transport Global Authority, Saudi Global Ports Co, Grandweld, Naghi Marine Company, DP World Middle East, ASRY and more.

Saudi Maritime Congress is a key event for the maritime industry, and it is a great opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the sector. Those interested to attend can join thousands of global maritime professionals for a chance to tap into regional potential and network with the leading figures in the industry.

Source: Arab News