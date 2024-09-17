Saudi: Mawani expands Jeddah port connectivity with ONE’s RG2 Service

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Ocean Network Express (ONE) new RG2 shipping service to Jeddah Islamic Port.

This strategic move reinforces the port’s global navigational connectivity, and highlights its competitive edge and operational efficiency.

Aligned with Mawani’s efforts to enhance Saudi Arabia’s maritime network connectivity and operational performance, this service expansion supports the kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

The RG2 service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to key regional ports, including Mundra in India, Jebel Ali in UAE, Aqaba in Jordan, and Sokhna in Egypt, with regular weekly trips and a capacity of 2,902 standard containers.

Jeddah Islamic Port, a vital commercial and logistics center on the Red Sea, spans 12.5 sq km and features 62 berths. Its comprehensive infrastructure includes container handling stations, a logistics village, general cargo stations, ship repair facilities, and specialised marine service areas.

Source: TradeArabia