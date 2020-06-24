Saudi-MAWANI Launches 4th Shipping Line in 2020

In partnership with DP World, the Dubai-based provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has launched the first direct shipping line connecting UAE’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement today of the newly launched shipping line, the fourth to be launched by Mawani in 2020, ushers in a new era in the region’s shipping industry as Mawani continues to play a proactive role in increasing the connectivity of Saudi Ports with their regional and global counterparts.

An initiative taken under the oversight of The Saudi Minister of Transport Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser in conjunction with well-orchestrated efforts in the Saudi Transportation System and a masterfully crafted strategy focused on unlocking the untapped potential of the strategic location of Saudi Arabia as it aims to be a leading global logistics hub under Saudi Vision 2030.

DP World in December last year was awarded a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession by MAWANI, for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port.

Under the agreement, DP World will upgrade the Jeddah Islamic Port, including major infrastructure and superstructure development to enable the Port to adopt global best practices and introduce new technological and digital solutions to serve its’ customers.

Eng. Saad Alkhalb, President of Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI), said: ‘The launch of the new shipping line is one of many initiatives launched by Mawani in pursuit of its strategic objectives. We continue to build and further enhance our strategic partnerships in the industry to bring forth new services and deploy new solutions in the Saudi Ports sector.

Moreover, working with our partners in the National Industrial Development and Logistics program (NDILP), one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, I believe the introduction of such added-value services is of great value for the Saudi Private sector.

It will enable reaping the benefits of being able to reach more markets faster in a more cost effective manner and providing logistic service to global trade especially with the anticipated increase in the transhipment volumes’. Alkhalb added: ‘The direct shipping line will increase the connectivity of Jeddah Islamic Port, a step forward in making Saudi Ports more attractive to trade, shipping lines, and investments.

It will also help strengthen the port position as the regional port for vessels passing through the Red Sea trade route.

It also strengthen our capability to integrate the Saudi Ports handling capacity and establish Jeddah as the regional hub for container shipments’.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said ‘DP World is pleased that our strategic partnership with Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) is moving from strength to strength, thanks to the continued support of Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport. The launch of the first dedicated shipping service connecting Jebel Ali, Jeddah and Sokhna will be a game changer in promoting the much-needed intra-regional trade.’ Bin Sulayem added: ‘This development is also the result of the encouragement and follow up by Eng. Saad Alkhalb, President of the Saudi Ports Authority.

The shipping line will directly benefit the Arab world’s three largest markets. We’re committed to delivering best-in-class efficiency and productivity using smart technology-led logistics. The strategic positioning of our ports also enhances the flow of global trade along the arterial Europe to Asia sea route. DP World in Jeddah is integral to the Saudi ports ecosystem and raises the Kingdom’s competitiveness in line with its 2030 growth vision.”

Source: SPA