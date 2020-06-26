Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Saudi oil exports down by $12 billion year on year in April

Saudi oil exports down by $12 billion year on year in April

in Freight News 26/06/2020

The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports dropped by 65.4% in April when compared to the same month a year earlier, or a fall of about $12 billion, official data showed on Thursday.

Compared to March, total exports – including non-oil exports of goods such as chemicals and plastics – decreased by 23.5%, or about $3 billion, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Amid a drop in demand and oil prices, in the first quarter the value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports plunged by 21.9% year on year to $40 billion, corresponding to a decline of about $11 billion, official data showed earlier this month.

The world’s largest oil exporter could see its economy shrink by 6.8% this year, the International Monetary Fund said this week.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by David Evans)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software