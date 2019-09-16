Recent News

  
Saudi oil exports to run as normal from stocks this week – source

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, an industry source briefed on the developments told Reuters on Sunday.
Attacks on Saudi oil plants on Saturday knocked out more than half of the country’s output or more than 5% of global supply.

The source said it was still unclear how long the oil production shutdown will continue because the damage to the infrastructure from attacks “was big” and could not be fixed overnight.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania el Gamal; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jan Harvey)

