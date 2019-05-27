Saudi port ranked second fastest growing in the world

King Abdullah Port has been ranked the second fastest growing port in the world in 2018, according to Alphaliner, a maritime transport data analyst.

King Abdullah Port is now ranked 83 in the list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2018 after ranking 87 in 2017.

Alphaliner said that King Abdullah Port increased its throughput from 1.7 million TEU in 2017 to 2.3 million TEU in 2018; ranking first in the region in terms of container handling growth for the 12-month period.

King Abdullah Port CEO, Rayan Qutub, said: “This success indicates that we are on the right track… King Abdullah Port is a testament to the success of public-private partnerships due to its connection to more than 17 government agencies while being fully managed and operated by the private sector.”

He added: “We are fully committed to the Vision 2030 and we hope to achieve more during this coming period in full accordance with its objectives. The port is added value to the kingdom’s economy in terms of logistics support and attracting industrial and commercial investments.”

King Abdullah Port includes the world’s deepest 18m container berths in addition to the largest and most advanced cranes in the world.

Run by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be fully owned, developed, and operated by the private sector.

Eight of the largest shipping lines operate at the port, a statement said, adding that it occupies a total area of 17.4 sq km and aims to be able to handle 20 million TEU,.

