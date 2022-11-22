Saudi Ports Authority adds Sea Lead to its new freight service ‘FAM’ at King Abdulaziz Port

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the addition of shipping provider Sea Lead to its new freight service ‘FAM’ at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The addition of the new company, in collaboration with Saudi International Ports Company – the operator of the port’s two container terminals – is aimed at further augmenting capacities for exporters and importers, and improving commercial traffic at the port.

This announcement coincided with the launch of the added EJBS service from the Emirates Shipping line, connecting Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait, Port of Jebel Ali in the UAE and Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The service shortens the time of movement of goods within the Arabian Gulf ports. The new services, launched on November 15, contribute to strengthening the pivotal position of the Dammam port regionally and globally, strengthening its connection to the ports of the East.

They will also add to the increasing transshipment containers and facilitating supply chains, as well as increasing the volume of shipments and gaining a larger market share of ships transiting on the coast of the Arabian Gulf.

It provides a direct return trip from Dammam to the Chinese port of Qingdao, leading to a reduction in the time it takes for Saudi exports.

Source: Arabian Business