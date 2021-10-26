Saudi Ports Authority Holds Several Meetings With International Shipping Lines

The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has held a meeting dedicated to strengthening its partnerships with leading local and international shipping lines. The move comes as part of the Authority’s strategy to promote effective collaboration throughout the Kingdom’s import and export operations ecosystem, and supports economic and commercial growth by facilitating smoother trade.

H.E. Omar Hariri, President of MAWANI, chaired a meeting that was held with top 15 national and global shipping lines to discuss the latest developments in the maritime transport sector, shape strategic plans for the growth of the Kingdom’s seaports, enhance operational processes, and promote the ports services.

The meeting reflects MAWANI’s commitment to further enhancing international cooperation and building relationships with maritime authorities around the world. Through its activities, the council seeks to strengthen the Authority’s position across a range of sectors and attract more international business, as well as contribute to the Vision 2030 goal of positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global logistics hub.

By working closely with top industry players, the meetings aim to deliver an improved customer experience at the Kingdom’s seaports. Its objectives include enhancing operational processes, increasing communication, and supporting key business partners, in addition to activating collaborations that bring added value to global shipping lines. Through its regular meetings, the council will also serve as a dynamic platform to discuss the latest developments in the maritime transport sector, shape strategic plans for the growth of the Kingdom’s seaports, and promote the benefits of their services to an international audience.

The meetings consist of representatives from some of the world’s leading shipping lines, including Bahri, Cruise Saudi, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, CMA-CGM, Evergreen Marine, Ocean Network Express (ONE), COSCO Shipping Lines, Pacific International Lines (PIL), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), Wan Hai Lines, and Nippon Yūsen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line).

Source: The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI)