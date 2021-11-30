Saudi Ports Authority plans to increase private sector contributions to developments to 90%: CEO

Saudi Ports Authority, known as MAWANI, aims to drive up the contributions of the private sector to the development of ports in the Kingdom to 90 percent by 2030, Argaam reported citing the company’s CEO.

Omar bin Talal Hariri stated the most prominent investment opportunities involve outsourcing, operating contracts for general freight, containers, and livestock and passenger transport.

Earlier in an interview for the Summer 2021 Investment Summary report, the CEO said the authority is raising port capacity to over 40 million containers by 2030.

He added that MAWANI seeks to adopt modern technologies and smart solutions to achieve globally competitive ports and to support supply chains.

Source: Arab News