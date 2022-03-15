Saudi Ports Authority records 17.5% increase in cargo’s volume

Recent News

  

in Port News 15/03/2022

Saudi Ports Authority, known as MAWANI, has recorded a 17.5 percent increase in its general cargo’s volume of tons during February 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

The volume of tons has exceeded 24.4 million tons, while the number of transshipment containers has increased by 3.4 percent during that period, it said in a statement.

However, the global supply chain disturbance has led to a decrease in Saudi ports’ volume of foodstuffs by 2.05 percent — and a fall in the number of livestock by almost 63 percent.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the authority seeks to enhance the process of maritime transport and ports in accordance with its development strategy to boost the sector.
Source: Arab News

