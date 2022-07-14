Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1 percent to 27m tons: Mawani

Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed a 16.1 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in June 2022 compared to the same period a year before, according to the latest release by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.

According to figures published by the organisation, 27.1 million tons went through the nine ports managed by the authority, compared to 23.4 million in June 2021.

The rise in cargo throughput volume was primarily driven by a 55.7 percent increase in general cargo, at a total of 790,500 tons.

Liquid bulk cargo throughput also increased by 31.8 percent to 15.5 million tons.

Dry bulk cargo, however, went down by 6.9 percent to 3.9 million tons.

The container throughput volume rose by 5.5 percent to hit 642.3 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units compared to last year’s June volumes of 608,800 TEUs.

Transshipment throughput volume went up 4.2 percent higher year-on-year at 244.6 thousand TEUs compared to the previous year’s tally of 234,700 TEUs.

According to Mawani, Saudi ports received 1,126 vessels in June, rising by 13.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle imports stood at 74,000 units, rising by 25.8 percent compared to June 2021.

Due to the Hajj season, passenger traffic improved to 79,000 by 79.28 percent in June, while 990,000 cattle heads were unloaded at a massive growth rate of 265.5 percent.

