Saudi ports cargo volumes surge in March

Saudi ports handled more than 640,000 containers during March, up more than 15 percent on a year earlier.

Ports overseen by the General Authority for Ports (Mawani) also handled more than 253,000 twenty-foot equivalent Units (TEUs), up by more than third over the same period, SPA reported.

Overall cargo increased by 7.62 percent while the number of vessels passing through rose by more than 21 percent to reach 1,056, compared to the same period of in 2020, data from the General Authority for Ports show.

A year after the pandemic was declared, global trade has started to rebound strongly as consumers start to ramp up spending.

Source: Arab News