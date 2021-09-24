Saudi ports ‘enjoy strategic location at the center of Asia, Europe and Africa’

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a continuous growth in the marine transport sector and logistics, benefiting from the strategic geographic features and having the most important waterways of the Red Sea and the Arab Gulf, in addition to its location in the middle of Asia, Europe and Africa.

‏President of Saudi Ports Authority Omar bin Talal Hariri said the Kingdom enjoys an unprecedented status in the sector, ranking 16th internationally in terms of sea cargo handling according to the annual report Lloyd’s List 2021.

He added that three Saudi ports were among the 100 biggest ports in the world: Jeddah Islamic Port made a big leap to the 37th rank globally, while King Abdullah Port is placed at the 84th rank and King Abdulaziz Port at the 93rd place.

He also said that Saudi Arabia was ranked fifth among the fastest growing countries in handling container vessels according to the 2021 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report.

On the occasion of the 91st National Day, Hariri noted that ports have important contributions in attracting investments, realizing more transparency in various transactions, holding strategic partnerships with major international marine routes, developing the capabilities of Saudi ports and increasing the competitiveness level of their services.

This is in addition to supporting the employment of national cadres through four initiatives to localize jobs at companies working in Saudi Arabia’s ports with the aim of empowering Saudi youth in the labor market to enhance development through their ambitions and efficiency.

