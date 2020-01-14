Saudi ports handle 22m tonnes of cargo in December

The total tonnage of cargo handled in Saudi Arabian ports during December 2019 was 22 million tonnes, and the number of handled containers reached 595,000, an increase of 2.11 per cent on the same period of the previous year, according to Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The number of vessels in the Saudi ports during December 2019 was 1,132; the number of passengers 78,000, while the number of vehicles was 89,000, and the number of livestock 147,000 heads, said a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report quoting Mawani.

Mawani seeks to support and facilitate import and export operations and logistics services in the kingdom and make them more smooth, flexible and competitive, within the framework of its plans and objectives to enhance the services of Saudi ports, and raise the level of its performance, productivity, and operational and logistical capabilities, in order to achieve the goals and pillars of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.

