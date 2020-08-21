Saudi ports handle 25mln tonnes of cargo in July

Saudi ports, supervised by the General Authority for Ports (Mawani), handled 25 million tonnes of cargo during July, while the number of exported and imported containers reached 630,000 coming on board 935 ships.

Saudi Arabia’s ports achieved an increase in the total number of transshipment; more than 229,000 containers, marking an increase of 14%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing statistics released by Mawani.

Saudi Arabia’s ports also recorded a 21% increase in total foodstuffs; more than 2,000,000 tons. The number of imported vehicles reached 35,000 vehicles, while the number of livestock was more than 387,000 heads.

Source: Trade Arabia