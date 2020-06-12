Recent News

  

Saudi ports handle 28m tons of cargo in May

The Kingdom’s ports handled more than 28 million tons of cargo in May, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The number of containers reached 613,000, an increase of 6.36 percent from the same period in the previous year, according to the Saudi Ports Authority. There were 919 vessels in Saudi ports, 10,000 passengers, 57,000 vehicles and 480,000 heads of livestock.

Saudi ports, with their diverse specialties, have an exceptional role in developing marine commerce and transporting travelers.
Source: Arab News

