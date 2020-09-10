Saudi ports improve 22% in liner shipping connectivity index

Saudi ports have made a progress in the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) as per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) report for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020.

The kingdom’s ports signalled a growth of 22% or 12.17 points over the April-June period, according to a statement by Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

Mawani said this improvement is in line with its strategic goals and development plans aimed at upgrading the ports sector in tandem with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, represented in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).

According to the report, the kingdom’s points totalled 68.46 points in Q2-20, compared to 56.3 points in Q1-19 and an average of 62.4 points in 2019.

Source: Mubasher