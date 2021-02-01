Saudi ports see 4.36% rise in transshipment in 2020

Saudi ports, being supervised by Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI), achieved a 4.36 percent increase in the total number of transshipment during 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, handling a total of 7.3 million containers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The total amount of cargo reached 299 million tons, coming on board 11,482 ships, the report said citing the statistical index issued by MAWANI.

According to the index, Saudi Arabia’s ports achieved a 13 percent increase in total foodstuffs shipment, amounting to 28 million tons.

The growth in Saudi Arabia’s ports performance during 2020 covered the number of imported vehicles, which showed an increase of 1.03 percent, while the number of livestock reached three million heads.

The increase reflects the development needs in the Kingdom and the robustness of the national economy. The increase also comes due to strategic partnerships with major international shipping lines that contribute to strengthening the connection of the Kingdom’s ports with the ports of the East and the West.

MAWANI seeks to achieve international leadership and contribute to transforming into a global logistics hub that connects the three continents, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, being represented in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).

