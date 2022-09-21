Saudi ports see increase in throughput volumes in past eight months

Saudi Arabia’s ports have played a significant part in boosting the competitiveness of the kingdom’s economy despite the challenges facing global trade and the logistics industry.

Mawani (Saudi Ports Authority) has revealed a record-breaking performance by Saudi ports during the past eight months, handling 212,436,326 tonnes with a 13.59 per cent increase rate compared to 187,026,390 tonnes recorded the previous year, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

To aid this growth, shipping networks, connecting Saudi Arabia to the East and West, have been strengthened while increasing the overall throughput volumes.

Statistics during this period show that general cargo volumes were up 8.93 per cent to reach 5,722,622 tonnes, whereas dry bulk cargo reached 32,723,465 tonnes with 7.16 per cent increase rate. Similarly, liquid bulk cargo reached 120,534,334 tonnes with a 24.47 per cent increase rate.

Saudi ports, which handle 90 per cent of the kingdom’s exports and 70 per cent of its imports, received 538,265 cars between January and August, 16.08 per cent higher than last year’s count of 463,704 cars. Passenger traffic also climbed up during the same period by 42.85 per cent to reach 610,060 passengers, compared to 427,075 passengers recorded in 2021.

Livestock witnessed a 5.42 per cent jump in volumes to reach 2,997,040 heads compared to 2,843,048 heads during 2021, as a result of optimised productivity and performance as well as enhanced operational and logistical capabilities of Saudi ports.

These figures are an outcome of the initiatives to develop the maritime sector which aim to create solutions, operating models, and various frameworks to stimulate growth and enable investment, and extending the exemption period for general cargo to 21 days, as well as enhancing the operational efficiency by restructuring procedures and implementing the latest technology.

The operational growth underpins Mawani’s strategies for global changes, in addition to its capability to confront challenges and strike partnerships with the private sector in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub that connects three major continents.

Source: GULF BUSINESS