Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project

A Saudi-based provider of logistics and transportation services, Bahri, has started trial commissioning of the first floating desalination plant under its SR760 million ($203 million) deal with Saline Water Conversion Corp., or SWCC.

The plant is located near the port of Al Shuqaiq on the Western coast of the Kingdom, Bahri said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Signed in 2019, the deal involves establishing three floating plants, to supply and transfer desalinated water from the stations to desalination tanks.

Each station will have a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day with a total capacity of 150,000 cubic meters a day.

Bahri said the project is expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2022 and attributed the delay in commercial operations to COVID-19 constraints.

Established in 1978, Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund. It owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Source: Arab News