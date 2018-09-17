Saudi: Volume of Cargo Handling at Jizan Port Jumps by 24%

The total number of transshipment containers in Saudi ports have increased by more than 19 percent during H1 of this year.

Meanwhile, recent data revealed an increase in cargo handling at Jizan Port by 24 percent during the period from the beginning of this year until the end of August.

The significant growth in the volume of cargo handling at Saudi ports reflects the performance, productivity, operational and logistical capabilities of Saudi ports, making them an important destination for global navigation lines.

In this regard, the total tonnage of cargo handling at Jizan Port has amounted to 1.26 million tons, an increase by 24 percent compared to the same period in 2017 with a total of 1.02 thousand tons, according to the statistical index issued by Saudi Ports Authority “MAWANI”.

While the number of vehicles in the “Port of Jizan” has reached 48.4 thousand vehicles during the same period, and the number of passengers has reached about 364.3 thousand passengers.

This growth comes within the framework of the efforts of Mawani to enhance the Saudi port services and raise the level of its operational and logistical capacity.

It is also due to the follow-up and supervision of the management of Jizan Port to expand the port’s activities by increasing the investment opportunities of the private sector, which resulted in a wide opening to increase the movement of exported products through the port.

The total exports of primary products to factories in the region amounted to about 207 thousand tons of zinc, copper and iron bars.

Notably, the Port of Jizan is one of the most important commercial ports in the Kingdom on the Red Sea coast because of its geographical location, which is close to trade routes among Europe, the Far East, the Arabian Gulf and East Africa.

