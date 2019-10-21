Saudis emerge as oil’s new central bankers

Saudi Arabia’s bold approach to managing crisis and bold decision to step into uncharted territories in its efforts to protect consumers — by keeping the markets well supplied and meeting consumer demands — as seen the Kingdom emerge as oil’s new central bankers.

In a new opinion piece in energyintel.com this month, written by Philip Verleger, an economist who has written about energy markets for over 40 years, the actions taken by Saudi Arabia following the crises triggered by the September attack on their oil facilities was bold and quick.

He writes, the standard script in past episodes of shortage was for energy policy officials worldwide to assure consumers that markets were “well supplied,” while allowing prices to rise and pursuing a non-interference approach that did nothing to affect actual supply.

“This time was different. The government of Saudi Arabia stepped in where International Energy Agency (IEA) officials never have, despite their ostensible role in protecting consumers, and adopted the crisis-management procedure central bankers follow in times of monetary stress.

“Consumer demands were met. Prices were not allowed to rise. In doing so, Saudi Arabia became the central bank of oil. Whether it can and will retain that role remains to be seen.

“For years, the phrase “central bank of oil” was applied to Saudi Arabia. Yes, the nation held reserves that it could use when supplies were disrupted. However, it did not act to stabilize prices when they spiked…

“It is the willingness to supply liquidity immediately that distinguishes central banks. As the world learned in 2007, central banks provide liquidity in the form of cash at times of crisis. They do not assure markets that ‘supplies are adequate’. Their officials do not fob off reporters by saying they are ‘examining the situation’.

“Bankers act. Customer demands are met. Monetary economists understand that such actions stop panic and remove the risk premium from financial markets.

“The oil market lacked such a central bank. The US could play this role if it were willing to offer crude oil for sale at the first sign of panic. European governments that own inventories could also do so. However, despite many opportunities, neither the US, the IEA nor the governments of Europe or Japan have acted. In past crises, prices and risk premiums have been allowed to rise unhampered.

“Last month, however, a central bank of oil emerged. Saudi Arabia acted precisely as the financial literature prescribes. Customer demands were met. Volumes of crude oil intended for Saudi refiners were redirected to consumers, while Aramco sought crude for its own facilities from Iraq. As a result, panic immediately dissipated. Risk premiums declined rather than rising, and prices fell back after their initial surge.

“The role played by Saudi Arabia in September can best be understood by looking back, not to previous events in energy markets, but rather to events in financial markets.

“A passage from 19th century British central banker Walter Bagehot’s book “Lombard Street” has been cited by every famous central banker for more than a century to explain central bank crisis management theory:

“The way in which the panic of 1825 was stopped by advancing money has been described in so broad and graphic a way that the passage has become classical. ‘We lent it,’ said Harman [one of the bank’s more senior directors] on behalf of the Bank of England, ‘by every possible means and in modes we have never adopted before; we took in stock on security, we purchased exchequer bills, we made advances on exchequer bills, we not only discounted outright, but we made advances on the deposit of bills of exchange to an immense amount, in short, by every possible means consistent with the safety of the Bank, and we were not on some occasions over-nice [to the borrowers].’”

Verleger adds: “Bagehot’s description has defined how central bankers deal with crises. They lend. They supply liquidity. Ben Bernanke, Federal Reserve Board Chair from 2006-14 and a student of past financial meltdowns, followed this program precisely in 2007, at one point forcing bankers to take large federal loans that carried stringent conditions (including salary limits). The bankers hated it. However, the action worked, as Bernanke knew it would.

“Oil policy officials have long been urged to take the same approach in dealing with supply disruptions. Such advice has been ignored time and again. Perhaps not coincidentally, executives at large oil companies have often encouraged or demanded that this course of action be disregarded.

The writer also emphasizes that the high returns offered by oil equities over the last few decades almost always occurred at times of market turmoil.

HE adds: “During those events, oil company executives, IEA officials, and policymakers at the US Department of Energy invariably utter the phrase “markets are well supplied.”

“Last week, almost a month after the attacks on Saudi Arabia, the IEA’s Executive Director uttered this precise phrase. Of course, markets are always well supplied if prices are allowed to rise enough to bring demand down into balance with available supply… it is the price increases sought by oil companies that have driven the “leave well enough alone” policy.

“The industry, of course, never admits to this, instead falling back on platitudes such as “prices are following market forces,” Verleger writes. “The lesson from past disruptions has been that the companies look out first for themselves — and for profits. It is here that the recent actions of the Saudis stand out. Crude prices jumped $7 per barrel on Sep. 16, on news of severe damage to key facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“By Sep. 30, cash prices for Brent had almost returned to the levels of Sep. 13, the Friday before the attack, and cash prices for WTI were $4/bbl lower than on Sep. 13. Prices fell back because Saudi Arabia followed Bagehot’s prescription: They supplied oil to their customers.

“Saudi Arabia achieved this by cutting exports to Bahrain and supplies to its own refineries and dipping into inventories. In a sense, following Bagehot’s advice, “They lent it” — that is, they kept the market liquid.

“In taking this action, Saudi Arabia demonstrated that it was a reliable supplier. Saudi Arabia also showed that it now understands some lessons from the past. Markets were kept from going out of control. The sudden price increase was stopped. The speculative fervor was capped. Risk premiums were not allowed to creep into prices.”

He rounds off his opinion by stating, “Today, all we know is that Saudi Arabia acted just as the world’s best central bankers would after the Sep. 14 assault. The results benefited consumers. One can hope the lesson learned by Saudi officials is taken to heart by those at the IEA and in other consuming countries.”

Source: Saudi Gazette