Saudi’s King Abdulaziz Port sets new container handling record

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has logged in yet another milestone by handling 18,553 TEUs on a single vessel, thus making it the highest throughput ever recorded across Saudi ports, reported SPA.

Beating the previous record of 18,021 TEUs set in Q2, the historic feat was achieved aboard CSCL Indian Ocean, a 400-m, 20,000-TEU containership arriving from the Far East, through the efforts of container terminal operator Saudi Global Ports.

Besides realizing the strategic objectives of Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), the latest achievement brings to light the advanced operating capabilities and leading-edge logistics solutions at the Dammam-based hub, stated the report.

King Abdulaziz Port has increasingly served as a port of call for leading container carriers boasting mega fleets.

It is Saudi Arabia’s primary trade gateway on the Arabian Gulf coast, a status well reflected in its global rankings and world-class services that are tailor-made to suit the needs of various importers, exporters, and other major players from the maritime industry, it added.

