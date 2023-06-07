Saverex NV launches its voluntary and conditional public takeover bid on the remaining shares and stock options in Exmar NV

Exmar NV hereby announces that Saverex NV (“Saverex”) has today launched its previously announced voluntary and conditional public takeover bid on all shares and stock options in Exmar which are not already directly or indirectly in the possession of Saverex or its affiliates (the “Offer”).

The initial acceptance period with respect to the Offer will open on June 8, 2023 and closes on 6 July 2023 at 16:00 (Belgian time). The offer price is EUR 12.10 per share and EUR 2.48 per share option. Following the decision of the ordinary general meeting of Exmar of 16 May 2023 to pay a gross dividend of EUR 1.00 per share with an ex-dividend date on 22 May 2023, the offer price per share and the offer price per share option will be reduced accordingly by an amount of EUR 1.00 and the offer price ex-dividend will therefore amount to EUR 11.10 per share and EUR 1.48 per share option.

The detailed opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company with regard to the Offer is contained in the response memorandum.

Source: Exmar