Saverex NV Launches Its Voluntary And Conditional Public Takeover Offer For All Outstanding Shares In Exmar NV That Are Not Yet Owned By It

EXMAR NV hereby announces that today, Saverex NV launched its previously announced voluntary and conditional public takeover offer for all shares of EXMAR not yet directly or indirectly owned by the Offeror or persons affiliated with it (the “Offer”).

The initial acceptance period in respect of the Offer will open on 13 February 2025 and will expire on 13 March 2025 at 4:00 pm (CET). The offer price is EUR 11.50 per share.

The Board of Directors unanimously supports the Offer and recommends the shareholders to accept the Offer. The detailed advice of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding the Offer is included in the Response Memorandum.

The Prospectus and the Response Memorandum for the Offer were approved by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) on 11 February 2025 and are electronically available on the following websites: www.saverextakeoverbid.com and www.kbc.be/exmar.

The approval by the FSMA of the Prospectus and the Response Memorandum does not constitute an assessment of the opportunity or the quality of the Offer, nor of the status of the Offeror.

Source: EXMAR