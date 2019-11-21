Saving on harbour dues for push barges with Poseidon

Push barges occupy an important position at Port of Amsterdam. Literally, since they take up about 100,000 m2 of water surface area. There are currently enough places for over 100 push barges. And that sometimes means having to compromise on space. That is why Port of Amsterdam has developed the “Poseidon” platform. Poseidon makes it possible to digitally chart the presence of push barges in port areas. Another benefit is the automation of inland harbour dues statements and information provision about the berths available for push barges. And that saves time and money.

Rob Smit, Hinterland Manager at Port of Amsterdam: “Poseidon offers advantages for push barge operators as well as for us. From now on, push barges with trackers can be charged according to their length of stay. That does away with the need to report the information manually. For the port, it means that we have a clear overview of the occupancy rate and are able to tell our customers where the available push barge spaces are.”

A very conscious choice was made for a platform with an open character. Rob Smit: “We want to give push barge operators the freedom to choose their own trackers that meet their and our requirements. Also, Poseidon has been built in such a way that it is suitable for other ports.” Smit: “This platform and the operation of automatic reporting based on check-in/check-out is a first.”

Poseidon is due to be put into use for a limited group of push barge operators in January. Once Poseidon meets all the requirements, it will be available in the course of 2020 to all push barge operators who have equipped their push barges with a tracker.

Source: Port Of Amsterdam