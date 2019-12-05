SBM Offshore orders two additional Fast4Ward® hulls, bringing the construction program to a total of five hulls
SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has signed contracts for the construction of the Company’s fourth and fifth hulls under its purchase program for Fast4Ward® new build multi-purpose hulls. The contracts were signed with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Offshore Co., Ltd. (SWS) and China Merchants Industry Holdings (CMIH). Both yards are also progressing the construction of SBM Offshore’s first three hulls which are already allocated to projects.
Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented:
“We continue to have good visibility on new awards from active client engagements. This has given the Company the comfort to accelerate the program and commit to two additional Fast4Ward® hulls. The Company is currently constructing five hulls simultaneously, a fact which underscores the fundamentals of our market and SBM Offshore’s competitive position. During this period of increasing demand, SBM Offshore remains disciplined and selective with respect to market opportunities.”
SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, over the full product lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems delivered to date, with multiple units currently in operation and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry.
As of December 31, 2018, Group companies employ approximately 4,350 people worldwide, including circa 650 contractors, which are spread over offices in key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels. Group Companies employ a further 400 people, working for the joint ventures with two construction yards.
