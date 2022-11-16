SC Ports remains fluid while handling record volumes in October

South Carolina Ports handled a record number of containers in October, marking its third busiest month in port history.

SC Ports reported 9% container growth year-over-year as 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in October. When accounting for boxes of any size, SC Ports handled 142,276 pier containers last month.

Imports remain strong, with 121,305 loaded import TEUs coming through the Port of Charleston last month, up nearly 13% from last October. This sustained growth is driven by strong consumer demand and a growing Southeast population.

“Our excellent SC Ports teammates and maritime partners seamlessly handled record cargo volumes in October,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “We have maintained berth availability and terminal capacity since early May, making SC Ports the only major East Coast port without ships waiting to access our terminals.”

SC Ports recently handled three 1,200-foot ships simultaneously at Wando Welch Terminal — a first for the 40-year-old container terminal that has been enhanced with big ship capabilities and more cargo capacity.

“As an owner-operator port, we are investing strategically in port infrastructure and deploying creative solutions to keep freight moving,” Melvin said. “We continue to efficiently move cargo for our longtime customers — including many automotive manufacturers — while attracting new business and investment from cold storage facilities, solar panel importers, furniture distribution centers, mega retailers and e-commerce sites.”

SC Ports also handled 14,365 rail moves at Inland Ports Greer and Dillon, 17,996 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal and 24,406 cruise passengers at Union Pier Terminal last month.

Source: South Carolina Ports Authority