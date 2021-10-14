Scandlines Prepares Sister Ferry M/V Berlin For Installation Of Norsepower Rotor Sail

Following the successful installation of the Norsepower Rotor Sail on the hybrid ferry M/V Copenhagen in 2020, and a year of demonstrated results, Scandlines has prepared the sister ferry M/V Berlin for its own Rotor Sail installation. The hybrid ferry, M/V Berlin, also operates on the Rostock-Gedser route but, unlike M/V Copenhagen, is flagged by Germany.

When Scandlines decided to install a Rotor Sail on the hybrid ferry M/V Copenhagen in 2019, the decision was based on technical data from the provider Norsepower Oy Ltd, a few other shipping companies’ experiences as well as its own studies and calculations. The Norsepower Rotor Sail was then installed in May 2020. Now, Scandlines has had more than a year to collect data on how the Rotor Sail works on M/V Copenhagen, and what effect it has on the route between Rostock to the south and Gedser to the north.

Scandlines’ COO, Michael Guldmann Petersen, commented: “We expected the M/V Copenhagen Rotor Sail to provide a 4 – 5% CO2 reduction. That expectation has been met, so we have now taken the next step and prepared the sister ferry M/V Berlin for installation.”

The M/V Berlin operates the route between Rostock and Gedser. The route is perfectly located to meet the requirement that gives the greatest benefit of the Rotor Sail for propulsion, namely that the wind must be perpendicular to the sail.

“Our route across the Baltic Sea is north/south bound, and the prevailing wind is from the west or east. In other words, our Rotor Sails have optimal conditions,” says the satisfied Chief Operating Officer.

Several of Scandlines’ other green initiatives on the way to emission-free ferries are not visible to the outside world, as they are below the water surface. A Rotor Sail that protrudes 30 metres into the air, on the other hand, is a very clear signal of a green vision.

“There has generally been a lot of interest in the Rotor Sail – and in the beginning even wonder among the passengers about the ‘chimney.’ Most of the crew are now also masters of technical explanations that are easy to understand,” says Petersen.

Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said: “We are delighted that Scandlines is expanding its use of our Rotor Sail technology after achieving its CO2 emissions reduction targets on its first vessel, the M/V Copenhagen. Our Rotor Sail technology is technically applicable to approximately 30,000 vessels in the current global fleet of ships and we hope that this is a further signal to ship owners and operators that confidence is growing in wind propulsion technology.”

The preparation for the Rotor Sail includes building a steel foundation on the ferry, on which the Rotor Sail will be fixed. The initial work took place when the M/V Berlin was on a planned yard stay at Remontowa in Poland at the end of May. The installation of the Rotor Sail itself is scheduled for 2022.

Source: Norsepower