ScanReach Launches Connect POB Solution for Accommodation Vessels

ScanReach, a pioneer in maritime technology solutions, has expanded the scope of its wireless Connect POB (Personnel OnBoard) solution to include accommodation vessels and barges.

ScanReach’s ConnectPOB solution is now tailored to meet the specific needs of operators in this sector, offering real-time insights into personnel movement, occupancy, and safety compliance on accommodation vessels.

By leveraging ScanReach’s advanced connectivity technology, operators can optimise workflows, reduce operational risks and ensure a secure environment for all crew members and personnel onboard.

Key features include real-time location management which is vital in emergency situations and real-time monitoring of mustering stations which improves efficiency, accuracy and safety.

The solution will also give operators more visibility on occupancy levels enabling efficient space utilisation and improved resource management.

Connect POB will seamlessly integrate with vessels’ existing crew management software allowing for easy implementation without disrupting existing operations. All network components, including wearables, are fully EX certified ensuring safe operations even in hazardous EX zones.

“This is a significant step forward in the development of ScanReach’s location management domain, providing a safety platform to minimise the risk of accidents aboard accommodation vessels ensuring enhanced crew welfare. It also provides instant alerts for emergency situations, ensuring a rapid response when needed,” said Dan Slater, VP Sales & Business Development, for ScanReach.

“It will also help enhance overall performance by enabling operators to make informed decisions using data analytics and reporting tools,” he added.

ScanReach’s Onboard Wireless Communication (OWC) acts as an industry-grade IoT network, enabling the monitoring of devices and environmental data in addition to personnel onboard.

Source: ScanReach