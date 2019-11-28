Scanship awarded multi series contracts at Chantiers de l’ Atlantique in France

Scanship Holding ASA through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded multi cruise ship contract by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France delivering clean tech systems to four cruise vessels under construction at the shipyard in Saint Nazaire.

The multi ship contracts include advanced wastewater purification systems to the fourth ship in the RCCL Oasis class of vessels, a total supply of advanced wastewater purification systems, foodwaste treatment, garbage handling and sludge processing for the fifth ship in the MSC Meraviglia Plus class of vessels, and garbage handling with sludge processing for the third and fourth vessels in the Celebrity Edge class of vessels. The Celebrity Cruises vessels will enter service in 2021 and 2022 while the RCCL and MSC vessels will enter service in 2023.

As part of the total order volume, Scanship will also deliver some additional equipment to the Celebrity Edge vessel in operation and to the Celebrity Apex vessel that will enter service in 2020.

There are also options for system deliveries to the fifth vessel in the Celebrity class and to the fifth vessel in the RCCL Oasis class planned to enter service in 2024 and 2025.

“We are very pleased with these contract awards and thrilled also to enter into the Celebrity Edge class of vessels that previously was not addressable for us. It’s truly a recognition of a successful long-term cooperation between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Scanship supported by shipowners pushing for proven technology to enhance their environmental sustainability standards”, says Scanship’s CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

The accumulated order backlog for the Scanship Group is now at NOK 870 mill level with additional options at NOK 590 mill, in total NOK 1,46 billion.

Source: Scanship Holding ASA