SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes

On 21 May 2021, FTSE Russell, a provider of stock market indexes, announced inclusion of PAO Sovcomflot (“SCF Group”) shares in the mid cap section of FTSE Global Equity Index. All changes are to be effective on 21 June 2021.

FTSE global index is comprised of more than 10,000 large, medium and small cap company shares in developed and emerging markets around the world.

In addition, MSCI, a provider of stock market indexes, recently announced that Sovcomflot shares are to be included in MSCI Russia Small Cap index as of close of 27 May 2021.

VTB Capital strategy team estimates the total inflow of funds into SCF shares at around USD 20 million after these two inclusions.

Currently, SCF shares are included in Moscow Exchange Small and Medium Cap Companies Index (MCXSM), Moscow Exchange Broad Market Index (MOEXBMI), Moscow Exchange Transportation Sector Companies Index (MOEXTN), RTS Small and Medium Cap Companies Index (RTSSM), RTS Broad Market Index (RUBMI) and RTS Transportation Sector Companies Index (RTSTN).

Source: PAO Sovcomflot (“SCF Group”)